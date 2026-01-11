Andhra Pradesh highway sets Guinness World Record for longest stretch
Andhra Pradesh just made history by building the longest continuous bituminous concrete paving in a 24-hour period.
On January 6, workers laid down nearly 29 lane-kilometers of bituminous concrete between Vanavolu and Vankarakunta—all in just 24 hours.
This speedy project is part of the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, using over 10,000 tons of material.
How they pulled it off—and why it matters
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Rajpath Infracon teamed up with a serious lineup: 70 tippers, five hot mix plants, one paver, and 17 rollers—plus real-time quality checks by IIT Bombay.
Their effort not only broke the previous national record but also shows how fast India's infrastructure game is leveling up.
Beyond bragging rights, this likely means better roads and smoother travel for everyone along this busy corridor.