Andhra Pradesh highway sets Guinness World Record for longest stretch

How they pulled it off—and why it matters

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Rajpath Infracon teamed up with a serious lineup: 70 tippers, five hot mix plants, one paver, and 17 rollers—plus real-time quality checks by IIT Bombay.

Their effort not only broke the previous national record but also shows how fast India's infrastructure game is leveling up.

Beyond bragging rights, this likely means better roads and smoother travel for everyone along this busy corridor.