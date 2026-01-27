Andhra Pradesh marks Republic Day in Amaravati for the 1st time India Jan 27, 2026

Andhra Pradesh just held its 77th Republic Day celebrations in Amaravati—the first time Amaravati has hosted Republic Day.

The event saw Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer hoist the flag near the High Court, joined by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and even farmers who had parted with their lands for the capital city project.