Andhra Pradesh marks Republic Day in Amaravati for the 1st time
Andhra Pradesh just held its 77th Republic Day celebrations in Amaravati—the first time Amaravati has hosted Republic Day.
The event saw Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer hoist the flag near the High Court, joined by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and even farmers who had parted with their lands for the capital city project.
Parade highlights and a nod to progress
Governor Nazeer saluted 11 different contingents—from the Indian Army to Scouts and Guides—while 22 colorful floats showed off Andhra's push for things like zero poverty, clean water, and tech growth.
He pointed out that while past delays hurt confidence in Amaravati's future, there's now a clear plan to get things moving again.
Big plans: Swarna Andhra-2047 vision
The state government is going all-in on its "Swarna Andhra-2047" dream—aiming to make AP globally competitive by India's centenary year.
They're focusing on river projects and a Bill is scheduled to be introduced in the coming Budget session of Parliament to accord statutory status to Amaravati as development picks up speed.