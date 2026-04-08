Andhra Pradesh may ban private sleeper busses over safety violations
Andhra Pradesh is thinking about banning private sleeper busses because of recent accidents and safety violations.
Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy warned that if deadly incidents keep happening, a total ban could follow.
This move comes after fire mishaps in places like Kurnool, Maredumilli, and Markapuram pushed the government to act.
Andhra Pradesh tightens bus travel rules
To make bus journeys safer, the state plans to roll out new rules, like speed limits, tighter checks on travel times, and stopping busses from entering cities if they arrive too early.
Long trips (over 300km) will now require two drivers so one can rest.
The government is also investing 40 crore rupees in speed guns and considering lowering road taxes to encourage bus operators to stick to these safety measures.