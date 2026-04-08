Andhra Pradesh may ban private sleeper busses over safety violations

Andhra Pradesh tightens bus travel rules

To make bus journeys safer, the state plans to roll out new rules, like speed limits, tighter checks on travel times, and stopping busses from entering cities if they arrive too early.

Long trips (over 300km) will now require two drivers so one can rest.

The government is also investing 40 crore rupees in speed guns and considering lowering road taxes to encourage bus operators to stick to these safety measures.