Andhra Pradesh offers ₹30,000, ₹40,000 as birth rate hits 1.4

Young women prefer jobs over cash

Not everyone's convinced. Many young women in cities like Visakhapatnam say jobs matter more than cash for having children.

Appalanarasamma, 62, points out that education and healthcare can cost over ₹2 lakh a year, way more than these incentives cover.

Activists worry this could pressure women into having more children instead of supporting their choices.

Experts suggest focusing on better jobs and support systems instead of just handing out money.