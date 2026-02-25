Andhra Pradesh: One dead, 70 hospitalized after drinking contaminated water
A tragic incident in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh left one person dead and over 70 hospitalized after residents of Dammala Veedi colony fell sick on January 22.
Several residents reported mild diarrhea, which quickly led to medical checks and emergency sanitation efforts as officials said water and other samples would be collected and tested to ascertain the cause.
Health teams go door-to-door screening everyone
Health teams went door-to-door screening everyone—treating minor cases at home and sending severe ones to hospitals.
The contaminated pipeline was shut off, with safe drinking water now coming in by tanker.
Political leaders have called for a full investigation into the source of contamination and repairs, while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has asked health officials to focus on those most seriously affected.