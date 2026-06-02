Andhra Pradesh plans major 2027 Godavari Pushkarams to boost tourism

Andhra Pradesh building 525 bathing ghats

To handle the crowds and make things more comfortable, the government is building 525 bathing ghats over six districts and turning part of the river into an Akhanda Godavari Corridor with better roads and scenic riverfronts.

There'll be tent cities, homestays, a dedicated website for updates, smart crowd management systems, and even special trains are being sought from Indian Railways — 132 development works sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹211.97 crore.

Continuous rituals and the proposed restoration of the residence of Kandukuri Veeresalingam will add to the experience, making this Pushkarams one for the books.