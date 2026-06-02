Andhra Pradesh plans major 2027 Godavari Pushkarams to boost tourism
Big plans are underway in Andhra Pradesh for the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams, a massive spiritual and cultural festival.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is leading preparations, expecting nearly 10 crore devotees, yes, that's almost one crore people in a single day!
The festival isn't just about rituals; it's also set to highlight local heritage and boost tourism across the state.
Andhra Pradesh building 525 bathing ghats
To handle the crowds and make things more comfortable, the government is building 525 bathing ghats over six districts and turning part of the river into an Akhanda Godavari Corridor with better roads and scenic riverfronts.
There'll be tent cities, homestays, a dedicated website for updates, smart crowd management systems, and even special trains are being sought from Indian Railways — 132 development works sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹211.97 crore.
Continuous rituals and the proposed restoration of the residence of Kandukuri Veeresalingam will add to the experience, making this Pushkarams one for the books.