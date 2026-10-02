Andhra Pradesh police uncover murder plot involving Muniraju's wife
India
Andhra Pradesh police say they uncovered a murder plot involving the wife of BJP Mandal president Muniraju after his motorcycle was set on fire last September.
What started as a simple arson case quickly turned serious when investigators found evidence suggesting Muniraju's wife, Prashanthi, was involved in something much bigger.
Muniraju's wife held with 5 suspects
CCTV footage led police to five suspects who admitted to torching the bike.
Digging deeper, officers discovered Prashanthi was in close contact with one of the suspects, Sai, with whom she shared her husband's moments, and allegedly discussed and planned attacks on Muniraju on several occasions, though no actual attempt on Muniraju's life happened.
All six people are now in custody as the investigation continues.