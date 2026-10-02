Andhra Pradesh raises DA to 41.86% for around 500,000 employees
India
Andhra Pradesh just gave a pay boost to its government employees and teachers by raising the Dearness Allowance (DA) from 37.31% to 41.86%.
This move kicks in with September salaries (paid out in October) and benefits around 500,000 people across the state.
Two-step DA hike, arrears by pension
The DA hike rolls out in two steps: first, a 2.73% bump from July 1, 2024, then another 1.82% increase from January 1, 2025.
The extra money owed (arrears) will be paid differently based on your pension plan: Old Pension folks get it in their Provident Fund, while Contributory Pension holders get most of it as cash and some in their PRAN account.
If you are retiring between 2025 and late 2027, expect your eligible arrears balance as a lump sum, subject to the conditions in the orders.