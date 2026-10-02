Andhra Pradesh raises DA to 41.86% for around 500,000 employees

The DA hike rolls out in two steps: first, a 2.73% bump from July 1, 2024, then another 1.82% increase from January 1, 2025.

The extra money owed (arrears) will be paid differently based on your pension plan: Old Pension folks get it in their Provident Fund, while Contributory Pension holders get most of it as cash and some in their PRAN account.

If you are retiring between 2025 and late 2027, expect your eligible arrears balance as a lump sum, subject to the conditions in the orders.