Andhra Pradesh readying farmers for El Nino kharif 2026
Andhra Pradesh is getting ready to help farmers face possible dry spells during the Kharif 2026 season, thanks to El Nino.
Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu checked in with officials on Monday, making sure there are enough seeds and fertilizers across the State.
The goal: no farmer left scrambling for supplies if the rains fall short.
Andhra Pradesh plans urea card system
To avoid urea shortages, the state is planning a new urea card system based on what each farmer actually needs, and they're cracking down on misuse.
The Minister also wants everyone using fertilizers wisely, suggesting nano urea for later crop stages since it's shown good results.
Plus, officials are being asked to spread the word about drought prep and encourage natural farming methods like mixed cropping and intercropping at the village level.