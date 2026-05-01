Andhra Pradesh readying farmers for El Nino kharif 2026

Andhra Pradesh plans urea card system

To avoid urea shortages, the state is planning a new urea card system based on what each farmer actually needs, and they're cracking down on misuse.

The Minister also wants everyone using fertilizers wisely, suggesting nano urea for later crop stages since it's shown good results.

Plus, officials are being asked to spread the word about drought prep and encourage natural farming methods like mixed cropping and intercropping at the village level.