Andhra Pradesh records 48.1°C highs for 3rd time this week

IMD warns 70 Andhra Pradesh mandals

Officials say the scorching weather is may last until May 29.

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, warns that even more areas, up to 70 mandals by May 27, could face severe heat, with places like Guntur, Prakasam, and Bapatla expected to reach up to 47 degrees Celsius.

Experts point to urbanization and "heat domes" (when hot air gets trapped) as reasons for these record-breaking temperatures.

Stay safe and hydrated out there!