Andhra Pradesh records 48.1°C highs for 3rd time this week
Andhra Pradesh is really feeling the heat, with temperatures topping 48 degrees Celsius for the third time in less than a week, especially in Krishna district, where Kankipadu and Penamaluru hit 48.1 degrees Celsius.
The extreme weather isn't just a local issue; over 100 mandals across 14 districts have seen temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius, making this heatwave hard to ignore.
IMD warns 70 Andhra Pradesh mandals
Officials say the scorching weather is may last until May 29.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, warns that even more areas, up to 70 mandals by May 27, could face severe heat, with places like Guntur, Prakasam, and Bapatla expected to reach up to 47 degrees Celsius.
Experts point to urbanization and "heat domes" (when hot air gets trapped) as reasons for these record-breaking temperatures.
Stay safe and hydrated out there!