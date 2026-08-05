Andhra Pradesh reserves Srisailam for Rayalaseema drinking amid El Nino
With El Nino causing water worries, Andhra Pradesh is making sure people have enough to drink.
The government says the Srisailam Reservoir will be saved mainly for drinking water until June 2027, especially to support Rayalaseema through the HNSS and Pothireddypadu projects.
Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu explained that this move is all about keeping basic needs covered during tough weather.
Allocations set with weekly inflow checks
From Thursday, 13 tmc ft of water goes to the HNSS and 10 tmc ft to Pothireddypadu.
Chennai gets another 10 tmc ft through the Telugu Ganga project, and the areas using Nagarjuna Sagar canals have an estimated 32 tmc ft of water requirement.
Officials will check rainfall and inflows every week so supplies do not run dry: teamwork is key while El Nino sticks around.