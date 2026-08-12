Andhra Pradesh secures extra power as El Nino drives demand
India
Andhra Pradesh is seeing its daily electricity use soar past 270 million units, thanks to relentless heat fueled by El Nino.
To keep up, the state is buying extra power from markets and exchanges so people do not face blackouts.
Gottipati Ravi Kumar orders steady power
Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has told officials to make sure everyone (homes, businesses, farms, and factories) gets steady power.
He is pushing for more renewable energy and preventive maintenance of power plants to avoid breakdowns.
He emphasized the need to anticipate a likely spurt in demand in order to ramp up generation and purchase power from external sources, and thereby ensure uninterrupted supply to all the residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial sectors.