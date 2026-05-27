Andhra Pradesh sees brief relief as temperatures fall below 44C

IMD warns severe heat May 28-29

The IMD and state disaster team have already sounded the alarm for severe heat waves across more than 100 mandals in 12 districts on May 28 and 29, including Guntur, Vizianagaram, Krishna, and more.

Expect temperatures to stay high for now, though a tiny cooldown of about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius might show up soon.

Meanwhile, parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema could see thunderstorms and strong winds thanks to changing weather patterns.