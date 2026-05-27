Andhra Pradesh sees brief relief as temperatures fall below 44C
Andhra Pradesh finally got a short break from the relentless heat on Wednesday, May 27, with most places dipping just below 44 degrees Celsius for the first time in over a week.
Still, some spots like Salur hit 41.8 degrees Celsius, and a few areas in Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam stayed stuck in heat wave mode.
IMD warns severe heat May 28-29
The IMD and state disaster team have already sounded the alarm for severe heat waves across more than 100 mandals in 12 districts on May 28 and 29, including Guntur, Vizianagaram, Krishna, and more.
Expect temperatures to stay high for now, though a tiny cooldown of about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius might show up soon.
Meanwhile, parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema could see thunderstorms and strong winds thanks to changing weather patterns.