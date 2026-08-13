Andhra Pradesh signs ₹140cr CSIR NGRI pact, inks IIT CoE
India
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: the state just signed two big deals to ramp up mineral exploration.
One's a ₹140 crore partnership with CSIR-NGRI to hunt for lithium and gallium in the Kadapa Basin, critical minerals.
The other is with IIT (ISM) Dhanbad-TEXMiN, aiming to set up a Center of Excellence for mining research and skill-building.
NGRI finds lithium, gallium near Thummalapalle
Early studies by NGRI found promising amounts of lithium (up to 1,000 ppm) and gallium (up to 250 ppm) near Thummalapalle.
Now, with full funding from the National Mineral Exploration Trust, they'll dig deeper around Vempalle.