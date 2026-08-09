Andhra Pradesh stocks anti snake venom in all 108 ambulances
Andhra Pradesh is stepping up its fight against snakebites by stocking anti-snake venom (ASV) in all 108 ambulances.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav shared that the move comes after 3,104 snakebite emergency calls were received from June 2025 to date.
The goal? Make sure people get life-saving treatment fast, especially during that critical "golden hour" before reaching a hospital.
EMTs to use live video consultations
EMTs have been trained to determine if symptoms of envenomation are increasingly manifesting in the body and communicate the same to the doctor, but only after checking with doctors through live video from the ambulance: no guessing games here.
As Director of Secondary Health K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu put it, EMTs must spot clear signs of venom and always consult a doctor first.