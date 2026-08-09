Andhra Pradesh stocks anti snake venom in all 108 ambulances

Andhra Pradesh is stepping up its fight against snakebites by stocking anti-snake venom (ASV) in all 108 ambulances.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav shared that the move comes after 3,104 snakebite emergency calls were received from June 2025 to date.

The goal? Make sure people get life-saving treatment fast, especially during that critical "golden hour" before reaching a hospital.