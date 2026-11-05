Andhra Pradesh tightens health checks at Bhogapuram, Vijayawada, Tirupati airports
Andhra Pradesh is tightening health checks at Bhogapuram, Vijayawada, and Tirupati airports as a precautionary measure.
The state's health department is acting quickly to keep the virus from entering or spreading further.
Andhra Pradesh screens passengers, stocks supplies
Medical teams will be screening passengers at three airports and ports like Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Nellore.
The state has stocked up on isolation beds at five government hospitals, PPE kits, sample collection kits, and ambulances.
A mock drill on November 12 will help test how ready they are if Ebola cases show up locally.
CDC: DRC Ebola spreading faster, 2nd-largest
Ebola has already caused 10,467 cases and 5,103 deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The CDC says the outbreak is spreading substantially faster than previous Ebola outbreaks and is now the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record, and Andhra Pradesh isn't taking any chances.