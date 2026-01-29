Andhra Pradesh: Truck collision sparks fire, claims 1 life
India
A deadly crash between two lorries on the Kolkata-Chennai highway in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, left one driver dead.
CCTV footage shows a cotton-loaded truck colliding head-on with another lorry that suddenly turned right without warning.
Fire breaks out, traffic disrupted
The crash caused a fire that quickly trapped Kamal Shaikh, the cotton truck's driver, who sadly couldn't escape.
Firefighters and police rushed to the scene to put out the flames and clear debris, but traffic was heavily disrupted.
Police are now investigating what went wrong.