Andhra Pradesh's ₹53,752cr agriculture budget for 2026-27
One report says Andhra Pradesh rolled out a ₹53,752 crore budget for agriculture and allied sectors for 2026-27.
Announced by Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu in the Amaravati Assembly, the plan covers big spends on irrigation, power, and farmer support schemes.
Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav shared the state's overall ₹3.32 lakh crore budget.
Why this matters
Agriculture is huge for Andhra Pradesh—it makes up over a third of the state's economy and is growing much faster than the national average.
This year's budget means more funds for irrigation (₹14,277cr), power subsidies (₹11,000cr helping 22.5 lakh farmers), and direct aid through schemes like Annadata Sukheebhava-PM Kisan (₹6,600cr).
The focus is on sustainable growth and supporting millions of families who rely on farming—so if you care about food security or rural jobs, this impacts you too.