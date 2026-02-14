Andhra Pradesh's ₹53,752cr agriculture budget for 2026-27

Why this matters

Agriculture is huge for Andhra Pradesh—it makes up over a third of the state's economy and is growing much faster than the national average.

This year's budget means more funds for irrigation (₹14,277cr), power subsidies (₹11,000cr helping 22.5 lakh farmers), and direct aid through schemes like Annadata Sukheebhava-PM Kisan (₹6,600cr).

The focus is on sustainable growth and supporting millions of families who rely on farming—so if you care about food security or rural jobs, this impacts you too.