Anil Chauhan warns of cognitive warfare at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Former Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan is sounding the alarm about "cognitive warfare" (think deepfakes and fake news being used as weapons).

Speaking at Jawaharlal Nehru University, he said that keeping people informed is the best defense: "No power, I repeat, no power can threaten the frontiers of a nation whose citizens are aware and informed,".

His big message? We need to get smarter about spotting misinformation.