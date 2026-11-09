Anil Chauhan warns of cognitive warfare at Jawaharlal Nehru University
Former Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan is sounding the alarm about "cognitive warfare" (think deepfakes and fake news being used as weapons).
Speaking at Jawaharlal Nehru University, he said that keeping people informed is the best defense: "No power, I repeat, no power can threaten the frontiers of a nation whose citizens are aware and informed,".
His big message? We need to get smarter about spotting misinformation.
Anil Chauhan urges security beyond military
Chauhan wants national security to go beyond just military stuff: he's talking education, society, and even economics.
He suggests adding Indian political thought and military history to college courses, plus more collaboration between universities and the armed forces.
He also warns that things like economic ties can be weaponized, so understanding these risks is just as important as traditional security measures.