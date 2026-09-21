Ankit, 34, arrested in Kishanganj, allegedly sexually assaulted 6-year-old girl
India
A 34-year-old man named Ankit was arrested in central Delhi's Kishanganj after he allegedly sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl.
A group of people arrived at the Shidipura police post with the minor and her family at around 6:30pm.
Locals handed him over to police along with the victim and her family.
A case under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is being registered.
Police gather evidence, seek medical report
Police are gathering evidence from the scene and speaking with everyone involved, including the victim and witnesses.
Police officials said the medical examination report will also form part of the investigation.
The investigation is still underway.