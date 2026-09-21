Ankit, 34, arrested in Kishanganj, allegedly sexually assaulted 6-year-old girl

A 34-year-old man named Ankit was arrested in central Delhi's Kishanganj after he allegedly sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl.

A group of people arrived at the Shidipura police post with the minor and her family at around 6:30pm.

Locals handed him over to police along with the victim and her family.

A case under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is being registered.