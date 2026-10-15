Ankita Bhandari's parents demand cancelation of Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment
Ankita Bhandari's parents are demanding the cancelation of Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Sikkim governor, warning of nationwide protests if his appointment isn't canceled within 24 hours.
They took their protest to India Gate, calling out alleged VIP involvement in Ankita's 2022 murder.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family at the India Gate protest site.
Parents demand CBI finish VIP probe
The family wants the CBI to finish its probe into possible VIP links before Gautam officially takes office, saying this is crucial for a fair investigation.
Even though Pulkit Arya and two resort staff members have already been sentenced to life in prison, Ankita's parents believe bigger names could be involved and are asking for a deeper look into the case.