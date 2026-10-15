Ankita Bhandari's parents demand cancelation of Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment

Ankita Bhandari's parents are demanding the cancelation of Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Sikkim governor, warning of nationwide protests if his appointment isn't canceled within 24 hours.

They took their protest to India Gate, calling out alleged VIP involvement in Ankita's 2022 murder.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family at the India Gate protest site.