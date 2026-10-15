Ankita Bhandari's parents released after India Gate detention over Gautam
Ankita Bhandari's parents and Congress protesters were released after spending the night detained by Delhi Police during a protest at India Gate.
The demonstration called for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment to be put on hold pending an investigation into the alleged VIP angle in the case.
After being let go, the parents have since gone to stay with a relative.
Congress condemns detentions, vows continued campaign
Congress leaders strongly criticized the police, calling the detentions unfair to Ankita's parents, who have been seeking justice for four years.
Supriya Shrinate described the police actions as harsh, while Pawan Khera questioned why Ankita's parents were detained while protesters were raising concerns over Gautam's appointment.
Congress also alleged that women protesters faced rough treatment during detention and said the Congress would continue its campaign until its demands were addressed.