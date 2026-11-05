Ankita Bhandari's parents removed by police at Rajghat protest
Ankita Bhandari's parents were removed by police while protesting at Rajghat, New Delhi, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.
They were demanding justice for Ankita, who was murdered in 2022, a case that has sparked ongoing outrage.
The removal happened after they refused to leave a nondesignated protest spot near Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.
This comes just weeks after their earlier detention while protesting another political appointment.
Ankita Bhandari's mother ill amid probe
During the protest, Ankita's mother Soni Devi felt unwell and was taken to Burari Government Hospital for an MLC but declined to undergo a medical examination.
The family's struggle highlights how the fight for justice is taking a real toll on them, both physically and emotionally.
Meanwhile, the murder case remains in focus: three men have already received life sentences, but with new CBI involvement and VIP links under investigation, calls for accountability are not going away.