Ankita Bhandari's parents removed by police at Rajghat protest

Ankita Bhandari's parents were removed by police while protesting at Rajghat, New Delhi, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

They were demanding justice for Ankita, who was murdered in 2022, a case that has sparked ongoing outrage.

The removal happened after they refused to leave a nondesignated protest spot near Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

This comes just weeks after their earlier detention while protesting another political appointment.