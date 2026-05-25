Ankush, 25, from Delhi had identity used in ₹128cr fraud
Imagine getting a tax notice for a company you've never even heard of—that's exactly what happened to 25-year-old Ankush from Delhi.
When GST officials visited his home on January 23, 2026, they told his father that R K Enterprises had been registered in Ankush's name, he learned his identity had been used to set up R K Enterprises, a fake firm that racked up ₹128 crore in turnover without paying any taxes.
Fraudsters created about 250 shell firms
The fraudsters created about 250 shell companies using stolen identities, including Ankush's, and faked transactions to claim illegal tax credits.
Turns out, Ankush's own documents were misused by someone he trusted, a friend who'd promised him a job.
By March 2026, police had arrested 7 people tied to the scam, including the main operators.