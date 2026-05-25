Ankush, 25, from Delhi had identity used in ₹128cr fraud India May 25, 2026

Imagine getting a tax notice for a company you've never even heard of—that's exactly what happened to 25-year-old Ankush from Delhi.

When GST officials visited his home on January 23, 2026, they told his father that R K Enterprises had been registered in Ankush's name, he learned his identity had been used to set up R K Enterprises, a fake firm that racked up ₹128 crore in turnover without paying any taxes.