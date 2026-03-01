Anna University professor A Gnavel Babu arrested after harassment allegations India Mar 28, 2026

Anna University professor A Gnavel Babu was arrested in Tirunelveli and is being brought to Chennai for interrogation after a student accused him of years of harassment, including inappropriate messages and personal comments that reportedly continued even after she blocked him online.

The arrest came amid protests on campus, with students demanding the immediate removal of the professor and reforms to the university's grievance redressal system.