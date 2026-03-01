Anna University professor A Gnavel Babu arrested after harassment allegations
Anna University professor A Gnavel Babu was arrested in Tirunelveli and is being brought to Chennai for interrogation after a student accused him of years of harassment, including inappropriate messages and personal comments that reportedly continued even after she blocked him online.
The arrest came amid protests on campus, with students demanding the immediate removal of the professor and reforms to the university's grievance redressal system.
Anna University professor suspended amid probe
Babu has been suspended while both the university and police investigate, looking into whether there are more victims.
Political leaders have criticized the university's response: BJP's K Annamalai expressed 'deep shock' over the incident and called for accountability.
The case is being handled under laws against harassment and stalking.