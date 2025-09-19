Next Article
Another bomb threat email received at Bombay HC
India
The Bombay High Court got another bomb threat email on Friday, making it the second in less than 10 days.
Mumbai Police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad jumped into action with dog squads and thorough checks, but nothing suspicious turned up.
Thankfully, court went on as usual.
Court proceedings unaffected
Just last week (September 12), a similar fake bomb threat had paused court for almost two hours before police cleared things up.
Both incidents turned out to be hoaxes, but authorities are staying alert.
As one senior officer put it, "A bomb threat email was received by the Bombay HC authorities in the afternoon."
Despite these disruptions, police actions indicate a commitment to safety and maintaining court operations.