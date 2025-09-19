Apple renews lease, expands office space in Mumbai's BKC
What's the story
Apple has renewed and expanded its office lease at Maker Maxity, a commercial tower in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. The tech giant has also taken up additional space in the building. This strategic move highlights Apple's growing business in India and its commitment to strengthening its presence in the country's financial capital.
Lease details
Apple now occupies 5 floors of Maker Maxity
The renewed lease at Maker Maxity covers office units on the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th floors of the building. In addition to this renewal, Apple has also signed a new lease for the entire 10th floor and terrace area. The total chargeable area now stands at a whopping 37,549 square feet across five floors.
Rent agreement
Rental details and lease duration
As per the lease agreement, Apple will be paying a monthly rent of ₹2.55 crore as of June 2026. This translates into a rental rate of ₹660 per square foot per month. The lease is for a period of 55 months with an annual rental escalation of 4%. A security deposit of ₹22.76 crore has been paid to the lessor Agni Commex LLP under this deal.
Strategic growth
Apple's broader strategy in India
Apple's expansion in Mumbai is part of a bigger strategy to grow its footprint in India. It has opened two company-owned retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi over the last two years. Plus, the iPhone maker has also been increasing manufacturing partnerships in the country as part of a global supply-chain diversification strategy.
Expansion plans
Growing footprint in India
Apple's presence in India goes beyond its flagship retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi. The company recently opened a third exclusive store in Bengaluru and plans to open more outlets in Pune, Noida, and Borivali. On the corporate front, Apple has a large office in Bengaluru, leased over 64,000 square feet in Hyderabad, and has offices in Gurugram and Mumbai.