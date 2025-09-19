Apple renews lease, expands office space in Mumbai's BKC

Apple has renewed and expanded its office lease at Maker Maxity, a commercial tower in Mumbai 's Bandra-Kurla Complex. The tech giant has also taken up additional space in the building. This strategic move highlights Apple's growing business in India and its commitment to strengthening its presence in the country's financial capital.

Lease details Apple now occupies 5 floors of Maker Maxity The renewed lease at Maker Maxity covers office units on the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th floors of the building. In addition to this renewal, Apple has also signed a new lease for the entire 10th floor and terrace area. The total chargeable area now stands at a whopping 37,549 square feet across five floors.

Rent agreement Rental details and lease duration As per the lease agreement, Apple will be paying a monthly rent of ₹2.55 crore as of June 2026. This translates into a rental rate of ₹660 per square foot per month. The lease is for a period of 55 months with an annual rental escalation of 4%. A security deposit of ₹22.76 crore has been paid to the lessor Agni Commex LLP under this deal.

Strategic growth Apple's broader strategy in India Apple's expansion in Mumbai is part of a bigger strategy to grow its footprint in India. It has opened two company-owned retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi over the last two years. Plus, the iPhone maker has also been increasing manufacturing partnerships in the country as part of a global supply-chain diversification strategy.