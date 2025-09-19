'Pakistan felt like home': Congress's Sam Pitroda bats for talks 

Sam Pitroda, a prominent Congress leader and chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, has called for a shift in India's foreign policy to focus on its neighboring countries. He emphasized the need to improve relations with these nations, citing cultural and social ties. "Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighborhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbors?... I've been to Pakistan...Bangladesh...Nepal, and I feel at home," Pitroda said.

Political backlash BJP slams Congress leader over 'Pakistan comments' Pitroda's comments have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Rahul Gandhi's blue-eyed boy and Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he 'felt at home' in Pakistan," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, adding that it was no surprise the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) took no tough action against Pakistan after the 26/11 attacks.

BJP 'They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed' Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP national spokesperson, also criticized Pitroda, claiming the Congress has an "undying love" for Pakistan. "They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed via Yasin Malik!" Poonawalla wrote on X. "They give clean chit to Pak on 26/11, Samjhauta, Pulwama and Pahalgam...They give 80% water to Pak under IWT! They love Pakistan! INC is Islamabad National Congress. Sam Pitroda who divides Indians & stays in US away from India finds a home in Pakistan! Is anyone surprised?" he added.