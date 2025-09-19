'They'll stop vote-chori': Rahul Gandhi's shoutout to Gen-Z; BJP retorts 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called upon the youth, students, and Generation Z of India to "protect the Constitution, defend democracy, and prevent vote theft." His comments came after he alleged a mass deletion of voters in Karnataka's Aland constituency. The allegations were made by Gandhi at a press conference where he claimed that 6,018 names were deleted from the voter list.

Press con 'Gen Z is against family rule' After the press conference, Gandhi took to X to write, "The country's youth, the country's students, the country's Gen Z will save the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I will always stand with them. In response to Gandhi's appeal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey asked why Gen Z would support him. Dubey said, "Gen Z is against family rule. Why would they tolerate Rahul Ji after Nehru Ji, Indira Ji, Rajiv Ji, Sonia Ji?"

Political backlash Why would Gen Z support Rahul? BJP MP asks Dubey also questioned why Gen Z wouldn't want a Hindu state in India if they wanted one in Nepal. "They want an Islamic state in Bangladesh and a Hindu state in Nepal. Why won't they make India a Hindu nation? Start preparing to leave the country - they are coming," Dubey said.

Dismissed claims BJP responds to Gandhi's allegations Addressing the press conference on Thursday, Gandhi had claimed he has "100% proof" of the vote deletion, which, he said, is being done in a centralized manner. "This is being done not using individuals but using software. Look at the serial numbers...A software is picking up the first name in the booth and using it to delete votes." He also claimed that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar "is protecting the people who are doing this."