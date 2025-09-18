'Slap' Kangana Ranaut: Outrage erupts over TN Congress leader's  remark

Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri has sparked a controversy with his recent remarks on Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut . He said, "When she comes this side (south), you should slap her without forgetting about (her past comments)." Alagiri's words were in response to Ranaut's past statements about women activists being hired for protests at a measly ₹100.

Statement 'Only then will she rectify her mistake...' Speaking to the media on Thursday, the senior Congress leader explained why he made the controversial statement. He revealed 10-15 agriculturists had told him on Wednesday how Ranaut insulted the farmers who protested back in 2020-21. "I told the agricultural workers that if she comes to our area, do what the police officer at the airport did. You should do the same thing as the police officer at the airport. Only then will she rectify her mistake..."

Justification 'Kangana speaks with arrogance': Alagiri defended himself He was referring to the incident where a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable had slapped Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport. To recall, the female constable, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, was reportedly upset with Ranaut over her stance on farmers' protests. After the incident, Kaur was suspended, and an FIR was filed against her. Defending his remarks, per News18, Alagiri said, "Kangana speaks with arrogance."