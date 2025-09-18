DUSU candidate uses AI-generated Trump, Musk, Bezos for campaign push 

The Delhi University Students's Union (DUSU) elections have taken a futuristic turn this year with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in campaigning. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has led this tech-savvy approach. The ABVP's social media platforms are filled with videos featuring deepfake avatars of global icons endorsing their candidates.

Celebrity endorsements AI Trump endorses Kunal Chaudhary for secretary One of the videos on DUSU's Instagram page features an AI-generated Donald Trump, who endorses Kunal Chaudhary for secretary. "Ladies and gentlemen, this is your cheetah... Kunal Chaudhary, very tough, very smart," Trump's avatar said in the video. Another video features an AI Elon Musk endorsing Chaudhary's ballot number against a backdrop of a rocket launchpad. AI Jeff Bezos also joined in endorsing Chaudhary, saying, "Ballot no. 3 is not just a vote, it's an investment for the future."

Bollywood endorsement Sanjay Dutt backs Maan as 'ummeeidvaar' Unlike Chaudhary, ABVP presidential candidate Aryan Maan received personal backing from actors Sanjay Dutt and Randeep Hooda. In the video, Dutt calls Maan his nephew (bhatija) and asks Delhi University students to vote heavily for the ABVP candidates. Hooda made a similar appeal. Virendra Singh Solanki, ABVP's national general secretary, said that a centralized team of over 60 students from colleges across Delhi is behind this innovative campaign strategy using various AI tools to generate such videos.

Election details Polling in 2 shifts, counting on September 19 The DUSU elections are being held for 2.75 lakh eligible voters, with polling conducted in two shifts, 8:30am to 1:00pm for day classes and 3:00pm to 7:30pm for evening classes. The counting of votes will take place on September 19. The election results will decide the student body's leadership for the upcoming year after a fractured mandate last year.