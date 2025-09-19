Mumbai man buys 3 iPhone 17s, lines up at 3am India Sep 19, 2025

Aman Memon from Jogeshwari, Mumbai, showed serious Apple fan energy by lining up at 3:00am outside the Bandra Kurla Complex Apple Store to be among the first in India to get the new iPhone 17.

He picked up three phones—one for himself and two for family—joining big crowds of excited buyers across the country.