Mumbai man buys 3 iPhone 17s, lines up at 3am
Aman Memon from Jogeshwari, Mumbai, showed serious Apple fan energy by lining up at 3:00am outside the Bandra Kurla Complex Apple Store to be among the first in India to get the new iPhone 17.
He picked up three phones—one for himself and two for family—joining big crowds of excited buyers across the country.
Memon excited about Cosmic Orange color
The standout this year is definitely the new Cosmic Orange edition, with its eye-catching saffron-inspired color.
Memon said it's his favorite shade, and the color has generated significant excitement among Indian buyers since the launch.
Prices start at ₹82,900 for 256GB and ₹1,02,900 for 512GB.
Even with those hefty tags, Memon says Apple's quality makes it worth it.