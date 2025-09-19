'Jolly LLB 3' reviews: What netizens said about Akshay-Arshad's film

The much-anticipated courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi , has finally hit the theaters. Directed by Subhash Kapoor , the film sees both actors reprising their roles from previous installments in the series. On social media, netizens have been praising the film's engaging screenplay and powerful writing. Let's take a look at some of the reviews.

Franchise continuation Warsi, Kumar return as 'Jolly' in new sequel The film is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series, following Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017). In this sequel, Kumar reprises his role as Jagdwishwar "Jolly" Mishra, while Warsi returns as Jagdish "Jolly" Tyagi. The plot revolves around a land-grabbing case against a political heavyweight and is inspired by the 2011 land acquisition protests in Uttar Pradesh.

Positive reception From 'engaging watch' to 'well-rounded experience,' netizens laud film The film has received positive responses from netizens. One user on X (formerly Twitter) said, "What a performance by Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi. Great comedy with great screen play with emotional message." Another user gushed, "Watched #JollyLLB3 What an intense courtroom scene. This movie is dedicated to farmers. It's about their fight for justice. Masterpiece." While a fan wrote, "#JollyLLB3 is awesome...from start to finish, it's full of laughter, thoughtful social message and great courtroom drama."