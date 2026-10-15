Anuj Swarup criticizes UN over alleged PoK human rights violations
India has openly criticized the United Nations for not addressing alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
At a recent U.N. meeting, Indian diplomat Anuj Swarup questioned why the U.N.'s human rights office hasn't acted on internet shutdowns and reported killings by security forces in PoK, asking, "When can we expect OHCHR to issue a report on the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan on this?"
India's MEA reaffirms legal recourse
Swarup accused the OHCHR of being "extreme selectivity" about which protests and abuses it chooses to spotlight.
He urged Pakistan to protect people's rights in regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rawalakot.
Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to democracy and legal standards, pointing out that courts are available for anyone seeking justice.