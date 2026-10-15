Anuj Swarup criticizes UN over alleged PoK human rights violations

India has openly criticized the United Nations for not addressing alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

At a recent U.N. meeting, Indian diplomat Anuj Swarup questioned why the U.N.'s human rights office hasn't acted on internet shutdowns and reported killings by security forces in PoK, asking, "When can we expect OHCHR to issue a report on the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan on this?"