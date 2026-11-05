AOC Mumbai urges government action after MIAL 5 million annual cut
The Airline Operators's Committee (AOC), Mumbai, are asking the government to step in after MIAL announced it will reduce its passenger capacity by 5 million a year starting summer 2027.
The move, communicated during a recent meeting with airlines on October 28, 2026, has sparked concerns about fewer flight slots and less room for travelers, especially with changes also happening at Navi Mumbai airport.
AOC Mumbai seeks Nov 5 confirmation
The Airline Operators's Committee (AOC) says the airport's decision was made without proper discussion and doesn't follow ministry or IATA guidelines.
It's urging officials to confirm existing flight slots by November 5 and ensure MIAL and the slot coordinator follow MoCA/IATA slot allocation guidelines and approve and confirm the historical slots of existing airlines by the SAL deadline, plus a promise that all stakeholders get a real say before anything is finalized.