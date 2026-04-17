APCRDA secures ₹40,887cr for Amaravati with World Bank and ADB
Big news for Amaravati! APCRDA just secured a whopping ₹40,887 crore to fast-track the city's development.
The World Bank and ADB are pitching in ₹15,000 crore, with the rest coming from Indian lenders like NaBFID, HUDCO, and NABARD.
APCRDA Commissioner Vijaya Ramaraju shared that this funding will really help push Amaravati's plans forward.
APCRDA eyes ₹15,000cr for Amaravati
There's still a funding gap: APCRDA is eyeing another ₹15,000 crore and exploring creative ways like land monetization and public-private partnerships to cover it.
Meanwhile, construction is moving quickly: major roads and 1,200km of last-mile connectivity are under way.
Plus, about 70,000 returnable plots allotted in the Land Pooling Scheme have already received annuities and pensions as part of the project.