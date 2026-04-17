APCRDA secures ₹40,887cr for Amaravati with World Bank and ADB

APCRDA eyes ₹15,000cr for Amaravati

There's still a funding gap: APCRDA is eyeing another ₹15,000 crore and exploring creative ways like land monetization and public-private partnerships to cover it.

Meanwhile, construction is moving quickly: major roads and 1,200km of last-mile connectivity are under way.

Plus, about 70,000 returnable plots allotted in the Land Pooling Scheme have already received annuities and pensions as part of the project.