Apna Dal (M) detained for protesting against UGC equity rules
Pallavi Patel, an Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) MLA, was detained in Hazratganj, Lucknow, on Tuesday while leading a march demanding quick action on the new UGC equity rules for colleges.
These 2026 regulations are meant to fight caste discrimination and make campuses fairer for everyone, but their rollout has hit a pause after concerns from the Supreme Court.
New UGC rules
The new UGC rules would require colleges to set up Equal Opportunity Centers and fast-track complaints about discrimination—something many students care about.
But with the Supreme Court putting things on hold over worries about fairness and possible misuse, the debate has only grown louder.
Patel's protest highlights how urgent many feel this issue is, especially when other big changes in India have moved much faster.