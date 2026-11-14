Apollo Foundation, Apollo Specialty Hospital Tiruchi launch Sabarimala emergency center
Pilgrims heading to Sabarimala this season have a new safety net: Apollo Foundation and Apollo Specialty Hospital in Tiruchi just launched an advanced emergency medical center right at the pilgrimage site.
Opened on November 13, the center is packed with tech like 5G-enabled ambulance services equipped with advanced cardiovascular life support facilities, aiming to handle emergencies quickly during the busy Makaravilakku season.
Sabarimala center staff telemedicine-linked
A dedicated team of experienced doctors and trained paramedical professionals will be on-site, backed by a telemedicine network that links them directly to super-speciality consultants at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Tiruchi.
The center was inaugurated on November 13 in the presence of Transport Minister C. P. John.
The goal? To keep devotees healthier and safer as they make their journey.