Apollo Hospitals report finds 80% of working Indians overweight
A new Apollo Hospitals report, Health of the Nation 2026, reveals that eight out of 10 working Indians are overweight, a wake-up call for young professionals.
Released on World Health Day, the study points out that these health problems often start early and go unnoticed, making lifestyle changes more important than ever.
Report urges checkups and healthier habits
The report highlights that two-thirds of young adults in India are at risk for noncommunicable diseases like diabetes and heart issues.
It also found that most under-30 adults have low vitamin D and nearly half lack enough vitamin B12.
For women, there's anemia and earlier detection of breast cancer compared to the West: one in every 359 women over 40 had silent cancer caught during routine screenings.
The takeaway: regular checkups and healthier habits really matter right now.