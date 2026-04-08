Apollo Hospitals report finds 80% of working Indians overweight

Report urges checkups and healthier habits

The report highlights that two-thirds of young adults in India are at risk for noncommunicable diseases like diabetes and heart issues.

It also found that most under-30 adults have low vitamin D and nearly half lack enough vitamin B12.

For women, there's anemia and earlier detection of breast cancer compared to the West: one in every 359 women over 40 had silent cancer caught during routine screenings.

The takeaway: regular checkups and healthier habits really matter right now.