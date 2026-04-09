April snowfall and hail hit Himachal apple orchards during flowering
Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh are having a tough time after an unexpected April snowfall hit right during the apple trees' flowering stage.
The cold snap dropped temperatures to 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, way below the ideal 14 to 15 degrees Celsius needed for pollination, leaving orchards at lower elevations short on winter chill and moisture, while those higher up are battling hail.
Himachal anti-hail nets wrecked, insurance urged
The heavy snow also wrecked protective anti-hail nets and bamboo supports, exposing crops to more damage.
Dr. Usha Sharma from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Shimla, pointed out that these conditions could mean fewer apples and a greater risk of fungal infections.
With all this uncertainty, State Minister Negi is encouraging farmers to sign up for crop insurance schemes, saying it's one of the best ways to protect themselves when nature throws a curveball.