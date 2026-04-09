April snowfall and hail hit Himachal apple orchards during flowering

Himachal anti-hail nets wrecked, insurance urged

The heavy snow also wrecked protective anti-hail nets and bamboo supports, exposing crops to more damage.

Dr. Usha Sharma from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Shimla, pointed out that these conditions could mean fewer apples and a greater risk of fungal infections.

With all this uncertainty, State Minister Negi is encouraging farmers to sign up for crop insurance schemes, saying it's one of the best ways to protect themselves when nature throws a curveball.