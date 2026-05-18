APSDMA issues Monday's severe heat wave warning in Andhra Pradesh

Cumbum in Markapuram district hits 43.3C

Cumbum in Markapuram district just hit 43.3 Celsius (the highest so far) with over 40 Celsius reported in 65 mandals across 14 districts.

The heat isn't letting up soon: Tuesday could see severe conditions in even more areas.

Some districts might get a break with light rain or thunderstorms, but APSDMA's advice is simple: avoid going out during peak hours and keep cool with water, buttermilk, or coconut water.