APSRTC bus in Kadapa catches fire after hitting power cables
India
An Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corp. (APSRTC) bus in Andhra Pradesh caught fire on Sunday after hitting low-hanging power cables in Kadapa district.
The 22 people on board noticed smoke, quickly told the driver, and everyone got out safely before flames took over.
Thankfully, no one was reported hurt.
Andhra Pradesh transport minister praises driver
This is the sixth similar accident in the state in just two weeks.
Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy praised the driver's fast response and sought the details of the accident.
The incident highlights how urgent it is to fix local infrastructure to keep everyone safe.