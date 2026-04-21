APSRTC bus overturns near Thummalabailu in Nallamala forest no fatalities India Apr 21, 2026

An APSRTC bus tipped over in the Nallamala Forest near Thummalabailu village on Tuesday evening.

The driver swerved to avoid another vehicle, causing the bus to skid into some bushes.

Thankfully, everyone made it out with just minor injuries and no lives were lost.