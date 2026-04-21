APSRTC bus overturns near Thummalabailu in Nallamala forest no fatalities
India
An APSRTC bus tipped over in the Nallamala Forest near Thummalabailu village on Tuesday evening.
The driver swerved to avoid another vehicle, causing the bus to skid into some bushes.
Thankfully, everyone made it out with just minor injuries and no lives were lost.
Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy requests medical help
Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy quickly called for medical help for those hurt.
Rescue teams arrived fast, checked on everyone's safety and arranged another bus so passengers could continue their journey.
The whole response was quick and reassuring for those involved.