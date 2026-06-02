Arabian Sea vortex may favor southwest monsoon onset in Kerala
A new cyclonic vortex over the Arabian Sea is shaking things up off Kerala's coast, bringing extra rain and thunderstorms.
Meteorologists say it's helping organize clouds and push moist winds, basically, all the ingredients for the southwest monsoon to finally arrive.
If you're in Kerala, the southwest monsoon is likely to become more favorable for onset within the next 72 hours as conditions keep getting better.
Kerala storms, Bihar heat wave alert
Kerala and coastal Karnataka are gearing up for frequent rain spells with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. The Western Ghats will see especially intense showers.
Meanwhile, central and northern India (including Delhi-NCR) can expect thunderstorms too.
But if you're in Bihar from June 4-6, brace yourself: a heat wave alert is on.
West Bengal and Odisha will see hot and humid weather.