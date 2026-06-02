Arabian Sea vortex may favor southwest monsoon onset in Kerala India Jun 02, 2026

A new cyclonic vortex over the Arabian Sea is shaking things up off Kerala's coast, bringing extra rain and thunderstorms.

Meteorologists say it's helping organize clouds and push moist winds, basically, all the ingredients for the southwest monsoon to finally arrive.

If you're in Kerala, the southwest monsoon is likely to become more favorable for onset within the next 72 hours as conditions keep getting better.