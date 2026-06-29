Aravali Palace Resort wall collapse during sewer work kills 3
India
A wall suddenly collapsed during sewer work at Aravali Palace Resort in Jaipur's Amer area on Sunday, killing three laborers and injuring more than a dozen others.
Most of the more than 24 workers on site were from Bihar.
Rescue teams are still searching through debris for survivors.
Sandesh Nayak confirms deaths investigation underway
Jaipur District Magistrate Sandesh Nayak confirmed the deaths and said an investigation is underway, with the State Disaster Response Force handling rescue efforts.
Notably, this isn't Amer's first wall collapse: last August, heavy rain brought down a large section of Amer Fort's outer wall, leading to safety concerns in the area.