Archana Chowdhury Malik found dead after video call suicide threat
India
A 29-year-old software professional, Archana Chowdhury Malik, was found dead in her Hyderabad apartment on Sunday after she reportedly threatened to end her life during a late-night video call with her partner if he wouldn't marry her.
Police forced entry, probe ongoing
Malik's partner, who is currently going through a divorce, was attending a function with his mother when the call happened around 2:30am.
He arrived at her place early in the morning, found the door locked from inside, and police were alerted through Dial 112.
Officers forced entry and found Malik had died by suicide.
Forensic teams have examined the scene, and an investigation is ongoing as authorities try to understand what led up to this tragedy.