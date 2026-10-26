Archana Chowdhury Malik found dead after video call suicide threat

Malik's partner, who is currently going through a divorce, was attending a function with his mother when the call happened around 2:30am.

He arrived at her place early in the morning, found the door locked from inside, and police were alerted through Dial 112.

Officers forced entry and found Malik had died by suicide.

Forensic teams have examined the scene, and an investigation is ongoing as authorities try to understand what led up to this tragedy.