Archana dies saving 4 children in Prayagraj's Naini market fire
A heartbreaking fire broke out in Prayagraj's old Naini market on May 12, allegedly caused by an electrical short circuit in a plastic warehouse.
In the chaos, 35-year-old Archana managed to save four children, including her own, before losing her life to the flames.
Prayagraj's Archana handed baby to neighbors
Trapped on a smoky terrace with no escape route, Archana wrapped her one-year-old baby in a bedsheet and handed the child to neighbors on another rooftop.
She then helped her daughters, 13 and 10, and her 10-year-old nephew cross over using a ladder as a bridge.
Once all four were safe, she collapsed.
Prayagraj fire sparks calls for safety
Firefighters had trouble reaching Archana due to blocked exits and the building's old structure.
Chief Fire Officer CM Sharma said these issues made rescue difficult.
The tragedy has sparked fresh calls for better fire safety in crowded buildings.