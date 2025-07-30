Next Article
Archeologists discover 1st Indus Valley site in Rajasthan
Big news for history buffs: archeologists just found Rajasthan's first confirmed Indus Valley Civilization site in the desert zone at Ratadiya Ri Dheri, deep in the Jaisalmer desert.
This 4,500-year-old Harappan settlement is packed with ancient pottery, tools, and even a kiln—giving us a fresh look at how far this civilization really spread.
Spot connects older Harappan sites
This spot connects the dots between older Harappan sites in northern Rajasthan and Gujarat, filling a big gap on the archeological map.
Plus, it backs up theories that changing rivers—and disappearing water sources—shaped where people could live back then.
So yeah, even thousands of years ago, water was everything.