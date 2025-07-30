Archeologists discover 1st Indus Valley site in Rajasthan India Jul 30, 2025

Big news for history buffs: archeologists just found Rajasthan's first confirmed Indus Valley Civilization site in the desert zone at Ratadiya Ri Dheri, deep in the Jaisalmer desert.

This 4,500-year-old Harappan settlement is packed with ancient pottery, tools, and even a kiln—giving us a fresh look at how far this civilization really spread.