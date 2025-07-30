Next Article
Amarnath Yatra paused due to incessant rain: Know more
The Amarnath Yatra has been put on hold because of nonstop rain along the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.
Officials say this is just a precaution to keep everyone safe, as the downpour made it risky for pilgrims to continue.
Both Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps have stopped operations for now.
Travel from Bhagwati Nagar camp suspended
To keep things safe, travel from the Bhagwati Nagar camp is also suspended on July 31.
Even with the pause, over 3.93 lakh people have already made it to the Holy Cave Shrine this year.
Authorities are keeping a close watch on weather updates and will let everyone know when it's safe to get moving again.