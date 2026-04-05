Arijit Singh Chavan among 3 killed in Nanded gang clash
India
A late-night movie outing in Nanded turned tragic when rival gangs clashed on Canal Road early Friday, leaving three people dead, including Arijit Singh Chavan.
The fight broke out between groups led by Arijit Singh Chavan and Sai Lala, using knives and swords.
Chavan's relatives allegedly killed at hospital
After the street fight, a seriously injured gangster was taken to the hospital, where things got even worse.
Chavan's father and brother allegedly killed him there in retaliation.
Police have arrested six suspects so far and registered two cases as they continue their investigation.